Tughlakabad: 19-year-old kills himself

A 19-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Tughlakabad on Friday. The man left behind a suicide note in which he wrote that nobody should be held responsible for his death, and asked his mother to adopt a child who should be named after him.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the man, Shyamnath Mandal, was under pressure after he borrowed money from some people and could not pay them back. “He also mentioned details of people he owed money to,” Biswal said.

Police said he used to live alone on the fifth floor of the building in Tughlakabad village. “He had borrowed around Rs 8,500 from one person and had paid back around Rs 4,000. He asked his parents to recover his dues from the company where he worked,” said a police officer.

