12-year-old raped in Anand Vihar, woman among 2 arrested

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the girl was lured by a woman, who took her to the accused. Police said the girl was allegedly offered a drink laced with sedatives, following which she was raped. Both the accused and the woman who lured her have been arrested.

Police said they arrested the accused, Babu, who works as a bus cleaner at Sarai Kale Khan. According to police, the woman lives next to the girl’s house. The girl, who studies at a government school, stays with her parents at a JJ cluster in Anand Vihar. While her father is a labourer, her mother is a housewife. Based on the complaint and a medical examination, a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, police said.

A police officer alleged, “The woman saw the girl alone at home. The woman engaged her in a conversation and took her to Babu’s house under the pretext of offering biscuits. She was given drinks laced with sedatives, which she consumed and lost consciousness. The man then raped the girl.”

Police said the incident was reported Thursday after the girl confided in her mother. The police officer said, “Babu was arrested on Thursday and the woman was arrested on Friday evening.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App