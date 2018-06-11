100 parks to come up in Dwarka: SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will develop 100 parks on gram sabha lands, revive 15 water bodies and install several compost pits in Dwarka to achieve its zero waste target in the area.

A 3.33-acre park near MCD school in Jaunapur, was recently inaugurated by L-G Anil Baijal. “50% of municipal waste is wet wastes, which will be composted. While 30% is recyclable, the remaining 20% will be sent to the energy plants,” said Viswendra, Deputy Commissioner, Najafgarh zone.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App