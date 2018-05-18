Delhi confidential: Back By The River

Union minister Uma Bharti is now organising a “Maha Karseva” for cleaning the river. Union minister Uma Bharti is now organising a “Maha Karseva” for cleaning the river.

A few days after she reminded people at a Ganga meeting in Allahabad that she was no longer responsible for the Namami Gange programme, Union minister Uma Bharti is now organising a “Maha Karseva” for cleaning the river. For the May 24 event, Bharti, always eloquent about her love for the Ganga, has urged the support of the youth. Being in charge of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Bharti has roped in sages along the river banks, chief ministers of states through which the river flows, and all social outfits to make the karseva, meant to create awareness among the youth about cleaning the river, a big event. By October, her ministry will organise workshops on waste management and disposal in all 4,000 or so villages along the Ganga.

Cut In Airtime

Concerned over mushrooming of ‘Sangh vicharaks’ (RSS ideologues) and ‘Sangh ke jaankaar’ (those familiar with the outfit) who appear on news channel debates on even issues not strictly related to RSS, the organisation plans to restrict such people from taking part in these programmes. A senior RSS functionary said a centralised system is now being developed in which media organisations will have to contact it to get an expert for their debates in order to present the RSS view. The functionary said that RSS will decide whether the subject to debate is related to the Sangh — and if it is, the right person to take part in the programme.

Head-Hunting

The Dedicated Freight Corridor may be a priority project of the government but the organisation is without a head since around the beginning of the year. As it could not finalise any name, it asked Railways Ministry to find a candidate through a search committee. Turns out the panel relaxed the age limit. Now two officials — one managing a national project and another heading a Railway PSU for years — are vying for the job.



On Fast Track

The HRD Ministry has been in a tizzy over the last few days, trying to ensure that everything is in place ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Visva Bharati University later this month. Modi has agreed to be chief guest at the university’s convocation. Traditionally, the PM has almost always been the university’s Chancellor. Although Modi’s term of three years expired in March, he can continue until a new Chancellor is appointed. The ministry doesn’t want questions raised ahead of his visit, and it is learnt that the file on Modi’s re-appointment has been sent to President’s office for approval. The ministry has urged Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the appointment before May 25.

