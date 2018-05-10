Delhi Confidential: Rid Of Adviser

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has removed Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, the new president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, as her honorary adviser. The order, dated May 9, says “the engagement” of Kokje “stands terminated with effect from the afternoon of 14th April, 2018”. Kokje was elected to the post on April 14, defeating Pravin Togadia.

Homework Galore

Environment activists and stakeholders are pressed for time, with the Ministry of Environment and Forests seeking public comments on three draft notifications back-to-back. After seeking comments on the draft National Forest Policy by mid-April, the ministry put out the draft notification of the Coastal Regulation Zone in public domain, asking for comments within 60 days. For now, all hands are on deck to sort through the draft National Clean Air Programme, comments for which are due next week.

Portrayal Online

At a time when Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has raised the temperature in the university, as also in political circles, RSS mouthpiece ‘Panchjanya’ has started a series of articles on him. ‘Panchjanya’ has stated that four or five different aspects of Jinnah’s life would be covered in the articles as part of the series, which began with the first one published on its website on Wednesday. The magazine did not publish the article in its latest print edition. The first report is about Jinnah’s relationship with his wife Rattanbai, or Ruttie, daughter Dina Wadia, and sister Fatimah Jinnah. The report claims that Jinnah ignored both his wife and daughter.

