Delhi Confidential: Sharing Stage

That there are no permanent enemies or friends in politics has become a cliché. But when Ajay Maken and Sheila Dikshit appear on one platform on Wednesday, this will be reiterated. But it is not that the former Delhi Chief Minister was convinced easily to share a stage with Maken. He is learnt to have met her three-four times in the past 20-odd days. The proposal was first mooted to Dikshit by Delhi Congress leader and Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee. Maken and Mukherjee met her together after a few days. Some days later, Maken met her again with AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko.

The Famous Betels

A visit to a “famous Nagpur paan shop” by former CBI Judge B H Loya and other judges of Maharashtra judiciary was one among the several facts from the inquiry conducted by local intelligence officials that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the Supreme Court during the hearing on petitions seeking an independent inquiry into the judge’s death. Rohatgi argued that the four judges were together till Loya collapsed when he was being rushed to the hospital. On a lighter note, Rohatgi then told Justice A M Khanwilkar, who was earlier in Bombay High Court, “You must definitely know about the famous Nagpur paan shop…these judges after the wedding, went to the shop and had paan. And after this, went to Ravi Bhavan.” Justice Khanwilkar nodded with a smile.

Next In Line

The Sitaram Yechury-Prakash Karat tussle in the CPM is set to liven up the party’s national conclave, the Party Congress, in April. But, the CPI’s Party Congress scheduled to take place in the same month will also be interesting. CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy is said to be in a mood to step down because of health issues. He has discussed that with some of his party colleagues. But unlike in the past, there is no clear successor in place. Reddy had worked as deputy general secretary when A B Bardhan was general secretary. The CPI does not have a deputy general secretary now. The party is yet to take a final decision as a large section wants Reddy to continue. One of the contenders for the post, in case Reddy decides to steps down and the party accepts his proposal, is Rajya Sabha member D Raja.

