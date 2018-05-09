Delhi Confidential: Serial Soft Power

Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu, known for his soft power of one-liners, got first-hand knowledge of India’s soft power at the global level during his first foreign visit as Vice-President of India. In his first stop at, during his three-country visit to Latin America, Naidu witnessed the interest evinced by Gautemalan President Jimmy Morales about India’s soft power. Morales invoked the popular telivision serial ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ to underline his knowledge of India’s soft power.

Continuous Campaign

Trust the BJP leadership for not taking it easy. Barely two days after the Karnataka results are out, party president Amit Shah has called a meeting of office-bearers of all seven wings of the BJP to discuss preparations for other upcoming elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address leaders in the meeting, scheduled to be held at Kedar Nath Sahani auditorium of Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Civic Centre, on May 17. Office-bearers of the party’s mahila morcha, minority morcha, yuva morcha, SC morcha, ST morcha, kissan morch and OBC morcha will be in attendance.

Breather For Govt

The political battle over the judiciary again flared up this week, with two Congress MPs moving the Supreme Court and challenging Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu’s dismissal of their notice for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India. Although the move has again created anxiety among higher judiciary, a section of the ruling establishment heaved a sigh of relief. Reason: it has moved the spotlight away from the government’s decision seeking reconsideration of collegium recommendation to elevate Justice K M Joseph to Supreme Court. The judicial tussle over legal propriety of the petition, and its dismissal, provides some breathing space for the establishment, which felt the heat of its move seeking reconsideration. But it is going to be a matter of time before the issue resurfaces.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App