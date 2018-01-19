Delhi Confidential: Keeping Safe Distance

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

While the crisis in the Supreme Court is the most keenly discussed topic in the power corridors of Delhi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seems to have decided to keep an arm’s length from the matter, which the ruling BJP has called an “internal matter” of the judiciary. Such is Prasad’s distance from the controversy that on Thursday he sat for almost four hours at a meeting about Artificial Intelligence as Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. The meeting was attended by industry experts and heads of academic institutions such as IITs. Prasad asked how to use AI for various sectors and how the government can use it.

Back In A Corner

It is back to square one for the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar in the Parliament complex. Even before it could be unveiled on its new perch at a prominent spot on one side of the Library Building, the statue has been moved back to one of the inner courtyards. Given that no one else other than Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an admirer of the 18th century Malwa ruler, was behind the earlier shift in position of the statue, the reversal has set some tongues wagging.

Sudden Jitters

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav’s comment that the “so-called American way will no longer work in the region” and that India needs to completely reorient it’s strategic mindset, sent phone lines jangling across diplomatic circles and lobby groups in New Delhi. One senior BJP leader also received call from a worried US diplomat asking if the BJP-led government was contemplating a dramatic shift in its foreign policy. The BJP leader replied that the comment was about post-World War II multi-lateral institutions, rather than any big shift in the foreign policy.

Double Role

Yogi Adityanath on Friday will play dual roles — as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a priest. Adityanath will attend “sant sammelan” at the Maagh Mela Ground in Allahabad. Adityanath is the head priest of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur that he visits on special occasions to perform rituals. The VHP is organising the sammelan in which saints from across UP and adjoining states like Uttarakhand are invited to speak on the Ram temple, river Ganga river and on the preparations for the Kumbh Mela. VHP leaders feel Adityanath may make some promise on the demand to rename Allahabad as Prayag as well as the suggestions regarding preparations of the next Kumbh Mela. The VHP is also holding the meeting at a time when its international working president Pravin Togadia has created storm with his sensational allegations on threat to his life.

