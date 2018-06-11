Delhi Confidential: Home Affairs

Formner President Pranab Mukherjee Formner President Pranab Mukherjee

PRANAB MUKHERJEE’S recent visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur ruffled feathers not only in the party but also in his family it appears. Besides his daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee expressing displeasure, his son Abhijit Mukherjee is also upset. Things might be more serious than they appear, with rumours of him joining the Trinamool Congress reviving. Abhijit, who is an MP from Jangipur, his father’s old seat, had earlier been approached by the Trinamool Congress, claimed those close to him. But at the time, he had refused stating “joining TMC would be disrespectful towards his father”. Now he may reconsider, say sources close to him.

Receiving End

SOON AFTER senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted a picture of a deformed pier of an under-construction bridge, claiming it to be being built by the MP state government over a railway level crossing, the BJP’s social media army started having a field day. They pointed out that it was actually an old picture of Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro pier doing the rounds on social media for a while. Later, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also rubbed it in, tweeting the same picture, saying how could Congress think that the state of affairs in the state was as bad as it was during the Congress rule. For the BJP, which was at the receiving end on the social media for a slip by Chouhan during an address to schoolchildren, it was a sweet revenge. The Opposition had launched a vehement attack on Chouhan for wrongly counting actor Amitabh Bachchan among “the icons who have low education degrees yet achieved extraordinary success”.

The Guess

IIT-KANPUR was in a tizzy, albeit briefly, on Sunday as a media report claimed that a coaching centre in Chandigarh was aware of who topped the JEE Advanced and, also, the next three rank holders before the results were announced. After the institute checked, it turned out that three out of the four claims made by the coaching institute were incorrect. As for the coaching institute getting the name of the topper right, IIT-Kanpur concluded that it could be an educated guess since the answer keys were released earlier. Coaching institutes normally calculate the score of their best students based on answer keys and share it among themselves to get a sense of who will top the exam this year. This year, IIT-Kanpur felt, they got lucky with the topper’s name.

Visitors’ Flow

UTTAR PRADESH Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who has undergone a surgery for the removal of a lesion in his brain at the AIIMS, could have been discharged from hospital by now. But his relatives and friends wanted him to stay on for some more time because they did not want him to have visitors at home. However, it did not work. Despite the restrictions, party workers as well as leaders have been pouring in to see him at the hospital. Even bureaucrats and other officials under him did not want to leave a chance to show their concern for the minister.

