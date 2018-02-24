Delhi Confidential: Surprise Visit

Mani Shankar Aiyar Mani Shankar Aiyar

Surprise Visit

Two-and-a-half months after he was suspended from primary membership of Congress party, Mani Shankar Aiyar was spotted at the AICC headquarters on Friday. His surprise appearance raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about disciplinary proceedings against him. Congress leaders said Aiyar was at 24, Akbar Road to meet AICC treasurer Motilal Vora. Aiyar, on his part, remained tightlipped about the meeting. Apart from being the AICC treasurer, Vora is also a member of the Congress’s disciplinary committee. A K Antony and Sushil Kumar Shinde are the other members of the committee.

Don’t Violate Violet

The announcement of biennial polls for 58 Rajya Sabha seats across 16 states has one interesting detail. The poll schedule circular specified that only “integrated violet sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer” will be used to mark voting preferences by MLAs. This has been a practice, except the fact this has not been part of the poll schedule announcement. In fact, the last few biennial poll schedule announcements did not have this part. The sketch pen became an issue during August 2016 Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, where Congress’s official candidate lost due to use of different pen to mark votes by several Congress MLAs. Given how the RS polls have become a fiercely contested — recall Ahmed Patel’s election from Gujarat last year — the EC’s specific mention of the pen appears to be an attempt to forewarn electors, lest it is later embroiled in a controversy due to the pen’s colour.

Role Or No Role?

Speaking at the farewell of Supreme Court judge Amitava Roy, Attorney General K K Venugopal dropped the hint that the outgoing judge may soon be heading some important tribunal. “…I hope so far as Justice Amitava Roy is concerned, he will be manning one of the very important tribunals in this country…so that we do not lose him,” he said. Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh also spoke in similar vein. Both did not name which tribunal they were referring to. Justice Roy, however, said he did not have clue of any assignments in store. While these hints set tongues wagging, many recalled that the National Green Tribunal is without a full-time head after former chairperson, Justice Swatanter Kumar (retired), demitted office in December 2017.

