Delhi Confidential: Goals reached

Last week saw two of Maneka Gandhi’s severely derailed pet projects reach fruition. First, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley agreed to the Women and Child Development Minister’s repeated requests to make it mandatory on companies to declare their compliance with the Act to prevent sexual harassment. Then the Cabinet approved her ministry’s National Nutrition Mission. However, a decision on giving out packaged nutrients as part of the mission, instead of take-home rations, is still stuck, with the Niti Aayog pushing for cash transfers. The final call will now be taken by the PMO.

Unhappy lot

One section of people unhappy with the Winter Session of Parliament starting late are Parliament staff. They are not allowed to take leave except if unwell while a session is on. The session from December 15 to January 5 coincides with school holidays. That is causing some heartburn.

Needed: UGC head

The government hasn’t been able to appoint a chairman to the UGC, nine months after its last head, Ved Prakash, retired. Scientist V S Chauhan, who is one of eight commission members, has been the acting chairman since then. The UGC Act permits a commission member to hold charge for six months. In the case of Chauhan, that expired in October. Happy with his work, the HRD Ministry granted him an extension. But another two months have lapsed. Chauhan, who is serving his second term as UGC member, is set to retire by the end of this month. This means that unless the government appoints a regular chairman before December 31, the UGC will become headless again.

Birthday plans

When the Congress Working Committee fixed the schedule for presidential election in the party, senior leaders wanted to ensure that the new president would take over only after December 9, the birthday of Sonia Gandhi. They wanted Sonia to celebrate her 71st birthday while still at the helm of the party. Although some party leaders want to make her birthday a memorable event, some others are keen to make it a political event. Telangana Congress leader A Reventh Reddy is set to launch his fight against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana on Sonia’s birthday.

