Delhi Confidential: Creative Use Of Net

Creative Use Of Net

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had recently announced a competition inviting entries on creative household hacks. The minister, known for her animal rights activism, not surprisingly chose as the winner an entry for ‘Do it yourself bird feeder from plastic bottle’, a concept widely used by bird lovers. In the run-up to Mother’s Day, Maneka has now announced another online competition — #LikeyouDoMaa — and asked people to send to the ministry stories of good habits they have learnt from their mothers.

Picking Roles

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently compared the next election as a battle of Kurukshetra — between the Kauravas represented, according to him by BJP-RSS, and the Congress as Pandavas — some other politicians have started using the simile. In a recent interview to a CPI(M)-backed channel in Kerala, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury improvised Rahul’s comments by pointing out that in the BJP, only two names are heard — that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah — and likened them to Kaurava brothers Duryodhan-Dussan duo. Asked what would be the CPI(M)’s role in this imaginary battle of Mahabharat, Yechury paused for a while and replied, “The CPI(M) will play the role of Lord Krishna.”

Fashion Diplomacy

India and Pakistan may not be on talking terms officially, but some soft power events have been taking place in the neighbouring country. Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria recently attended a fashion show in Pakistan, with that country’s top models showcasing some Indian designer clothes and jewellery. One that caught the attention was jewellery from the controversial film Padmaavat, showcased at the fashion show in Karachi. Obviously pleased, Bisaria promised visas to the designers and models to let them travel to India. The announcement met with cheers from fashionistas in Pakistan.

Disaster Untouched

After over a hundred people were killed by a storm that whipped through swathes of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, who also holds the portfolios of Earth Sciences and IMD, did not make a statement about the natural disaster, which left more than 180 people injured. Vardhan’s Twitter feed shows he has been continuing his public outreach programme in parts of Delhi, and he tweeted about migratory birds, laying of a foundation stone for a new science building, and about Prime Minister Modi being twice as popular than Donald Trump on Facebook.

