Delhi Confidential: Time Out

Time Out

Senior BJP leader L K Advani, who celebrated his 90th birthday in November, has never hidden his love for movies. On New Year Day, Advani spent the day watching Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Away from the hectic political activities — he has even stayed away from campaigning in Gujarat — Advani has been keeping himself busy reading and travelling with his daughter Pratibha. Now he is all set to go to Puducherry. He, along with family members, will be spending time with his niece who runs a hotel in Auroville.

Change Of Plan

Social Justice MoS Ramdas Athawale was to host a dinner at his house on Wednesday. He had to call it off after the violence near Bhima-Koregaon in his home state of Maharashtra. The RPI leader, however, will go ahead with the launch of his biography at Constitution Club on Wednesday afternoon. The event will have Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu as chief guest and several senior leaders including Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

Sensitive Issue

During a debate on the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, which the Congress was opposing, Shashi Tharoor tried to drive home his point touching the most sensitive issue of treasury benches. Raising objections to the government’s move to dilute restrictions on the infrastructure works in the premises of protected monuments, Tharoor argued that such moves would damage the “excavated structural remains” around the ancient monuments. He cited the example of Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. “The ASI by digging around the foundations of the Babri Masjid had found the ruined pillars of an old temple. Now if you had built a road right past the Babri Masjid, you would have never known this. You have to understand that modern construction also prevents future archaeology,” Tharoor said. There was silence from the BJP side.

