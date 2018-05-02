Delhi Confidential: Building Bridges

BJP president Amit Shah BJP president Amit Shah

Aware of the long-running faction feud between BJP’s Karnataka CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa and former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa, party president Amit Shah devised a strategy recently to bury their feud. A few weeks ago, before the election campaign began in earnest, Shah accompanied Yeddyurappa and toured the latter’s stronghold through the day. But as Shah decided to have dinner at Eshwarappa’s home, Yeddyurappa had no choice but to accompany the party president. The dinner is said to have been an emotional affair, with both Karnataka BJP leaders ending up recounting their long association. In that burst of emotions the two buried their hatchets and hugged each other — much to the satisfaction of the party leadership and the cadres.

Charming All Present

Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech at the civic reception in Thiruvananthapuram for Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Metropolitan Emeritus of the Mar Thoma Church, who has just celebrated his 100th birthday, seems to have impressed everyone present. While one speaker called him the “most dignified minister”, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent him a packet of sweets before he could reach the airport to leave for Delhi. Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted that it was a “remarkable” speech. Tharoor had a piece of advice as well: “If he repeats the same message in Hindi in UP that he gave in English in Thiruvananthapuram, the future of this country would change for the better.”

Good Old Times

Eminent jurist Fali Nariman had a piece of advice for the judiciary and the political executive: that they should develop a sophisticated sense of fun and humour. Nariman was addressing the audience at the launch of Arun Shourie’s latest book on Tuesday. In the audience were senior BJP leader L K Advani and former party leader Yashwant Sinha. “India’s lawyers and politicians badly need to develop (a) sophisticated sense of fun and humour. And talking of fun, since we have two stalwarts here, Mr Vajpayee, the former PM, had enormous sense of fun, which I had never seen in any politician. Mr Sinha and Mr Advani will acknowledge this. Which reminds of the good old times, but old times never come back,” Nariman said.

