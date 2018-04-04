Delhi Confidential: Breaking Bread

NCP’s retiring Rajya Sabha MP D P Tripathi NCP’s retiring Rajya Sabha MP D P Tripathi

At a time when the Opposition and the government are locked in a bitter tussle in Parliament, several Union ministers and Opposition leaders got together over dinner. They broke bread and indulged in light-hearted banter at NCP’s retiring Rajya Sabha MP D P Tripathi’s residence on Monday. Among those who were present were Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his ministerial colleagues Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Vijay Goel. BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and some Shiv Sena leaders were also there, sharing the dinner table with top Opposition leaders like Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and D Raja.

Delay Dilemma

Many of the Opposition MPs, who had signed on an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, are unhappy over the delay in submission of the notice. And their ire is directed at the Congress. The terms of many of the members who have signed — like NCP’s D P Tripathi — ended on Monday night, and their signatures are now infructuous. Sources in the Congress continued to maintain that they were trying to garner more support, though they have already got the requisite number of signatures. The DMK and Trinamool Congress do not seem to be in the mood to sign. A senior Congress leader said the mood in the party is 60:40 — 60 in favour of moving the motion and 40 against.

Mystery Meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seemed to have made the best of the time he spent in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday. The TDP chief not only met leaders from the AIADMK, TRS, NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, SAD and NC, but spent quality time with dissidents in the BJP. But what made everyone curious was his long chat with senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Both leaders had a one-to-one chat for more than 15 minutes. As both remained tight-lipped about what they discussed, speculation was rife in BJP circles.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App