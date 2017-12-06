Delhi Confidential: Leaving Mayors Happy

Modi, the mayors said, told them that they would act as his agents and would primarily be responsible for implementing his pet projects. Modi, the mayors said, told them that they would act as his agents and would primarily be responsible for implementing his pet projects.

The newly elected BJP mayors from Uttar Pradesh seemed to be on cloud nine after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. While the women mayors were excited that Modi showed “tremendous respect for women” by asking the men to allow them to come forward during the meeting, others explained how the PM made them feel important. Modi, the mayors said, told them that they would act as his agents and would primarily be responsible for implementing his pet projects such as Swachh Bharat before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Pandit Puzzle

Eager to get into Rahul Gandhi’s good books, many Congress leaders have put up hoardings near the AICC headquarters, congratulating the party president-designate. One hoarding that caught everyone’s attention called Rahul “Pandit Rahul Gandhi”. While the party disassociated itself from the hoarding, apparently put up by Jagdish Sharma, the timing is interesting: Rahul has visited several temples in Gujarat, and the party even described him as a Hindu who wears the sacred thread after some BJP leaders questioned his alleged signature on a register for “non-Hindus”. Be it birthdays of Nehru-Gandhi family members or an election defeat or victory, Sharma regularly puts up a show outside 24, Akbar Road.

Beyond academia

The position of joint director at NCERT has been vacant for a year now. While the HRD Ministry had sought applications for the post through an advertisement in January, another advertisement was issued on November 15 — with a few changes this time. In the past, the position of joint director, second in command at NCERT, has always been occupied by academics with at least five years’ experience in professor grade. The new advertisement has tweaked the eligibility criterion. In what could be a first, the post may be occupied by a bureaucrat. The latest advertisement seeks applications from “willing and eligible officers who have been empanelled to hold Joint Secretary or equivalent posts at the Centre”.

Mixing Up Math

Very aggressive on Twitter of late, Rahul Gandhi suffered embarrassment on Tuesday after a post on his handle — Office of RG — got the math wrong in a graph. As part of his question-a-day campaign, Rahul posted the seventh question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on price rise. The tweet compared prices of six essential commodities — diesel, petrol, dal, tomato, etc — as they were in 2014, versus as they are today. The problem: the rise in percentage terms in the graph was inflated by 100 per cent for each item. Realising the mistake, the tweet was deleted and a fresh graph was posted. This time the difference between 2014 and 2017 prices were marked only in rupees.

