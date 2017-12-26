Delhi Confidential: Working on Xmas

Amit Shah Amit Shah

While the Congress headquarters was closed on Christmas Day, the BJP office remained open and party president Amit Shah held a stock-taking meeting with BJP general secretaries. Shah focussed particularly on the party’s drive to build offices for each district unit across the country. He has set a target to start building BJP offices in each district, wherever there is no party office, by April. The BJP plans to inaugurate its new national headquarters in Delhi early next year.

Return of Rajputs

Forget Mandal and Kamandal politics, Rajputs seem to have made a comeback as the ruling clan under the BJP. With Jai Ram Thakur taking oath of office in a couple of days, Himachal Pradesh is set to be the fifth BJP-governed state with a Rajput CM — after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. Besides these four there is Rajasthan, whose Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has in the past called herself a ‘Kshatrani’, and Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP’s number-one in the government, Deputy CM Nirmal Singh, is a Rajput.

Spell It Right

Railway ministers have always been addressed within Indian Railways as “M.R.” — the abbreviation of the official title. The abbreviation is used in files, notings by officers and most official communications referring to the minister. Now, it turns out that many bureaucrats do not know the correct expansion of “MR” even though they use it liberally. The Railway Board has now issued a circular stating that it has been observed that officers were incorrectly expanding the term “MR” in official documents as “Minister for Railways”. The correct term, the circular points out, is Minister “of” Railways. Similarly, junior ministers have always been termed “MOSR”, which does not mean Minister of State “for” Railways, but “of” Railways. As per the circular, officers are to sensitise their subordinates drafting files and there should be “strict compliance”. An amused bureaucracy is now speculating who would have noticed such a minor mistake and taken it seriously enough to issue a circular.

