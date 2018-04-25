Delhi confidential: Word Of The Week

When Yeddyurappa himself announced that his son B Y Vijayendra would not contest against CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra, there were reports of a “revolt” in the party. When Yeddyurappa himself announced that his son B Y Vijayendra would not contest against CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra, there were reports of a “revolt” in the party.

Realising that knowing key words in local languages is crucial for election campaigns in the southern states, BJP leaders camping in Karnataka have started picking up Kannada words. The word of the week for them is “galatta”, meaning noise. BJP leaders from the Hindi belt learnt the word when supporters of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa’s son started making noise after he was denied a ticket to contest from Varuna seat. When Yeddyurappa himself announced that his son B Y Vijayendra would not contest against CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra, there were reports of a “revolt” in the party. However, BJP leaders argued that the “real galatta” was positive to them because many in the state unit were praising the leadership for restraining state leaders from indulging in dynasty politics.

Honouring The Critic

Late Congress stalwart Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, who later fell out with the party leadership, is all set to be honoured in his birth centenary year. Incidentally, Bahuguna, who was a bitter critic and one of the staunchest opponents of the RSS and BJP, will be felicitated by the BJP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to release a postage stamp to commemorate Bahuguna’s legacy on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. What seems to have helped Bahuguna is that both his legatees — Vijay Bahuguna and Rita Bahuguna Joshi — are now in the BJP.

Court Call

Kapil Sibal was not the only Congress lawyer-MP who had decided not to appear in the court of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Abhishek Singhvi, who had signed on the petition seeking impeachment of the CJI, too had made up his mind not to appear in Court Number One. But the rejection of the impeachment petition by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has changed the situation. Sources close to Singhvi say he will now appear since there is no impeachment motion pending against the CJI. It is not clear what the other lawyer-MPs of the Congress will do.

Family Ties

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster recently visited the American Center library in Chennai and interacted with children there. He picked up one of his favourite story books and read it to the kids. The book, The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster, happens to be written by the US ambassador’s uncle. ENS

