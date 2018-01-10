Delhi Confidential: With Milk, Please

PM Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi.

In Gwalior to address the valedictory ceremony at the Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at BSF Academy at Tekanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted tea. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijijju apparently had a healthy suggestion for the Prime Minister: green tea. But Modi, it is learnt, was quick to tell the minister that he would be happy only with “desi tea” — with milk and sugar.

On Gay, No Say

While Section 377 has become a hot topic again after the Supreme Court decided to reexamine its 2013 verdict, which upheld criminalisation of homosexuality, senior BJP leaders are shying away from commenting on the issue. Asked for their take, BJP leaders sheepishly say they would not like to talk about the issue. This is despite senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s view against treating homosexuality as a crime. In March 2016, Hosabale had said that homosexuality should not be considered a criminal offence as long as it does not affect the lives of others. Hosabale later corrected his statement slightly and said that homosexuality is not a crime but is socially immoral, and that there’s no need to punish anyone for it. Instead, treat it as a psychological case, the RSS leader had suggested.

On Search Mode

After setting up a separate All-India Professionals’ Congress, the main opposition party is scouting for outside talent to strengthen its social media, communication and research efforts ahead of the upcoming state elections. Priyanka Chaturvedi, the new convenor of AICC communication department, and coordinator Radhika Khera are in Bengaluru now as part of the party’s talent hunt. The idea is to bring on board like-minded professionals and experts, and people who can even be the party’s faces on TV. The party has an added advantage when it comes to Karnataka, as its social media head Divya Spandana and research department head Rajeev Gowda are both from the state. After Karnataka, the party is looking for outside talent in Rajasthan, another election-bound state.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App