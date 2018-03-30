Delhi Confidential: Wavering Alliance

Upendra Kushwaha Upendra Kushwaha

He may be a Union minister, but RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha remains unhindered by the political compulsions of being a constituent of the ruling NDA, which is political adversary of the RJD in Bihar. Kushwaha visited RJD chief Lalu Prasad in AIIMS after the latter was taken there for medical consultation. Earlier, RJD members had joined a programme organised by the RLSP in Patna. After this incident, BJP chief Amit Shah met Kushwaha to caution him against political misadventures against the NDA in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kushwaha’s visit to Lalu has set many a tongue wagging in Bihar again.

Rare Compliment

Political rivals BJP and CPM may be fighting it out in Kerala, and a recent agitation over acquisition of a 5-acre paddy field in northern Kerala for NH-66 could have intensified the BJP workers’ grouse against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vijayan was at the receiving end as protesters — a group of CPM rebels and the BJP in the state — strengthened their agitation against a proposed bypass through a paddy field. But when Vijayan met Union Surface Transport Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari earlier this week, the latter was all praise for the CM. Gadkari showered words of appreciation on Vijayan for the progress in the GAIL gas pipeline project, and said that Kerala’s road development would not take place if not under Vijayan. The CM, prominent among those who oppose the BJP and RSS vehemently, seemed extremely happy to receive the compliments from the rival camp.

Picture Faux Pas

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted a picture of the Buddha while wishing his 6.6 million followers “Happy Mahavir Jayanti”. Twitterati had a field day poking fun at him. One of the Twitter handles also chose to enlighten Tharoor about the pictorial depictions of the two figures. His sermon: “1) Mahavira is depicted naked while Buddha is clothed 2) A Srivatsa is shown on Mahavira’s naked chest 3) He is not shown in Abhaya Mudra (hand raised) like Buddha. He is always shown in Dhyana Padmasana Mudra”. Tharoor tried to wriggle out, admitting his error, but the Tweeple were still at it when last checked.

