Delhi Confidential: Visiting Neighbours

CONGRESS LEADER Mani Shankar Aiyar, who was at the centre of a political storm over a dinner that was attended by former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, is right now in Pakistan. He has travelled there to attend the Karachi Literature festival, and is likely to visit other cities, including Lahore. Aiyar, who was once the consul general in Karachi, has fond memories of the city and has many friends and admirers there, and is apparently, a toast of the Pakistan’s literary circuit.

What’s In The Date

THE BJP headquarters in Delhi is all set to shift from 11, Ashoka Road to 6, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg this month. The party is planning to move into its new office on February 18. Given that a strong section of the party believes in auspicious dates for such moves, many are curious about the choice of the date that falls days after Maha Shivratri. An interesting fact is February 18 will be exactly 18 months since the Bhoomi Poojan for the new office was performed on August 18, 2016.

Road To Bengal

WITH FIVE Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal due for biennial polls next month, the Trinamool Congress members headed for a retirement are developing the jitters. Reason being the tough competition they fear for re-nomination as many retirees from other parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, are making trips to Kolkata to explore their chances. What makes outsiders try their luck with Mamata is the Trinamool chief’s penchant for sending non-political lightweights to the Upper House. No one should be surprised when at least two SP aspirants cite their Bengali origin to impress Mamata. With the SP’s dwindled strength in the UP assembly, it is in a position to send only one to Rajya Sabha as against six retirements from the party.

