Delhi confidential: Video Solution

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was at the receiving end of “unkind rumours” surrounding his Ekatma Yatra. BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to attend the culmination of the yatra — to commemorate the teaching of Adi Shankaracharya — at Omkareshwar on Monday. But he cancelled the visit. Chouhan was present along with several Hindu seers. Chouhan’s critics in the party started talking about Shah cancelling his visit. It, however, turned out that Shah had slipped and fallen in the bathroom and couldn’t travel. Chouhan’s office recorded a short video of Shah praising the Madhya Pradesh CM.

Caught Red-handed

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha pulled up Jet Airways on social media after disability rights activist Satendra Singh tweeted a picture of airline officials physically hauling a woman on a wheelchair up a flight of stairs to the aircraft on Sunday, followed by his personal account of how, despite being a wheelchair user, he refused to be lifted when they came for him next. According to a DGCA circular, airlines have to provide ambulift or a ramp, if the aerobridge facility is not available. Sinha instructed the Airports Authority of India to ensure that such facilities are made available.

RSS Ayodhya Address

More than two decades after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the RSS will have its own office building in Ayodhya. RSS Purvi Kshetra Pracharak Shiv Narayan on Monday laid the foundation for the building on the Lucknow-Faizabad highway. Sources said it will be a multi-storeyed building that will house rooms for the RSS office with residential areas to accommodate office-bearers. An RSS functionary said the district office of the organisation was running out of two rooms on a school campus in Ayodhya. The RSS had purchased the land on the highway nearly 10 years back. A functionary said since the BJP is in power in the state and the atmosphere is favourable, it does not expect financial obstacles in the construction of the building and hope people will make donations.

Conspicuous Omission

The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s initiative to honour 112 women who broke into various male bastions has led to murmurs in the political and literary corridors of the national capital. The whispers are over how the President’s House missed out one prominent name. While President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated 112 women as “First Ladies” at a special function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, writer and activist Arundhati Roy, the first Indian to win the Booker Prize for The God of Small Things, was not on the list. Among those honoured were Nivedita Joshi, who authored the first yoga book in Braille. Joshi is the daughter of senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. According to a political leader, the choices seemed to be politically correct too.

