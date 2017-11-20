Delhi confidential: Varun to Dadi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has not always been in line with the party stance. But the Sultanpur MP surprised many when he tweeted a message on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary calling her “a mother to this nation”. “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently’. To a lady that was a mother to this nation. Miss you Dadi… I know you always watch over us.” Varun’s remarks appeared at odds with his party, the BJP, that considers India to be its mother.

Flowers for Ms World

As Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World, the BJP’s housing and poverty alleviation minister Hardeep Puri had an interesting tale to share. In 2000, when Puri was the deputy high commissioner in London, he recalled, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. It was pretty late in the night in India but as an astute diplomat, he arranged a bouquet of flowers to be delivered to Chopra on behalf of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Ready for 2019?

P Muralidhar Rao, the BJP general secretary, who lost out on securing a 2014 Lok Sabha ticket for himself during the Modi wave, seems to have begun preparing in advance not to miss the bus for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was eyeing Karimnagar constituency in 2014 but lost out to party veteran C Vidyasagar Rao, who lost election. With Vidyasagar having been made the Governor of Maharashtra, Muralidhar has set his eyes on the seat again. On Saturday, he took a delegation from the constituency to meet Governor of Telangana E S L Narasimhan in Hyderabad to highlight irrigation and other problems faced by farmers. A case of not taking chances even if the competitor is no more in the fray.

