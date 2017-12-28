Delhi Confidential: To Fight Or Not

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot

While the Congress has announced former MP Karan Singh Yadav as its candidate for Alwar Lok Sabha by-election, the suspense continues on its candidate for Ajmer. There was speculation that Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot will contest from Ajmer, the seat he lost from in 2014, but Congress leaders say Pilot will have to spare time for campaigning in both constituencies since he is the party’s state unit chief. The Congress leadership is yet to make up its mind on Pilot’s role: a contestant, or an organiser, as the state Congress chief. On Yadav, who has been an MLA from Behror and MP from Alwar, the buzz was that former MP Jitendra Singh will contest from Alwar. Yadav finally got the ticket, and party leaders claim Singh may land an organisational role in Rahul’s team. He is said to be a confidant of Rahul.

Present, Absent

In an apparent attempt to affirm his renewed allegiance to the new BJP leadership, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not hesitate to fly out from Patna in the early hours of Tuesday to be present at the swearing-in of the new chief minister of Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Having marked his presence in the eyes of new BJP leadership on their turf, Nitish skipped the swearing-in of the new Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Cakes From Kolkata

Christmas may be over but Trinamool Congress even in Delhi seems to be mindful of the Park Street yearend glitter. The party decided to fly down Christmas cakes from Kolkata that was distributed at the party office in Parliament on Wednesday. The cake, as one MP made it a point to emphasise, was from Saldanha’s, one of the famed bakeries in the City of Joy.

Info At Fingertips

Jairam Ramesh is writing a biography on P N Haksar. On Wednesday, when he caught hold of Trinamool MP Saugata Ray and asked him about the coordinates of former West Bengal chief minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray’s family, the former Union minister left him in shock: he rattled off not just the full address, including the pin code, but even the telephone number. The two then shared a few jokes on Bengali accents, and about Ray’s role in the Emergency before parting ways.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App