Delhi confidential: The Misses

WHEN CONGRESS MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of Rae Bareli decided to join the BJP, the ruling party planned to make a grand spectacle of it in view of the Karnataka assembly elections. BJP national president Amit Shah himself visited Rae Bareli on Saturday with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers of the state cabinet for the event. But two misses left the party red-faced after the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph was missing from the giant poster on the stage. It had Shah, Adityanath, BJP state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey and Singh on it. The second slip-up was that the leaders on the stage forgot to pay the customary floral tributes to party ideologues Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. In the end, Singh bore the brunt with leaders saying that the miss happened because he was not aware of the BJP “culture”.

Experience matters

S K Mendiratta may have left the Election Commission as its legal adviser after 53 years on account of old age, but his legacy in the poll panel is unlikely to fade away any time soon. The Commission, apparently, has ordered hundreds of copies of his book ‘How India Votes’ for all its officers. The order arrived in Nirvachan Sadan last week and will be distributed to all officers as it a ready reckoner for the electoral history of the country.

Low In Numbers

The SP and BSP may have stood by the Congress for the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra but the actual number of signatories of the two parties is not particularly exciting. Of the four BSP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, only one, Satish Chandra Mishra, signed the petition. None of the Dalit MPs from the party signed it. Of the 13 from SP, only eight signed the notice. Nobody of course seems to mind as a large number of senior Congress leaders, including two former law ministers, have openly expressed reservations about the impeachment motion.

