Delhi Confidential: The Lightweight

RENOMINATION OF Jaya Bachchan to the Rajya Sabha took Samajwadi Party members by surprise as they were expecting someone who could forcefully register the party’s presence in the face of its dwindling strength in Parliament. However, there was one relief. Neither Ram Gopal Yadav’s preference Naresh Agarwal nor Azam Khan’s preference Munvvar Saleem managed to secure a nomination. Both are set to retire from the Upper House next month. A push for Agarwal could have invited raised eyebrows from Azam Khan loyalists in the party and vice-versa. Though not a favourite of cadres, Jaya Bachchan is too neutral a name to invite factional friction. The fact that the BJP has not fielded extra candidates, additionally, proves to be a relief for the party as it need not guard its flock to ensure that its extra votes go to the BSP candidate as all 10 candidates will now get elected unopposed now.

Crashing Out

Six years is a long time in politics. Rajya Sabha member Ajay Sancheti may learn this time. Sancheti, a businessman previously little known to party leaders, was suddenly nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 by the then BJP president Nitin Gadkari, who had known him for long. But Sancheti has not found place in BJP’s list of Rajya Sabha candidates this time. The first hint was dropped few days ago when the party released a list of nine candidates for re-nomination, including eight ministers. That was a signal that he won’t get renomination. Several other BJP Rajya Sabha ticket hopefuls too had anxious moments — Monday being the last day of nomination — before the party released the final list. And as the final list of 18 more candidates was announced Sunday night, hopes of many crashed.

Next on Plate

THE JOSTLING among hopefuls for the Upper House of Parliament is all set to conclude with the last day of nomination for biennial elections for 58 Rajya Sabha seats concluding on Monday. However, another guessing game is likely to start soon within the ruling establishment. Three more members — Anu Aga, Rekha and Sachin Tendulkar — nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the previous UPA government will be retiring next month. It is natural that soon after the nomination day ends for biennial election, the non-political class may begin jockeying for these three seats within the ruling establishment.

Matter of Faith

ALTHOUGH HE holds the science and technology portfolio, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan left it to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to reprimand junior HRD Minister Satyapal Singh for his public espousal of his belief against Darwin’s theory of evolution. Vardhan, however, never hesitates to flaunt his belief in religious rituals. On Sunday, he attended a Hanuman Chalisa Mahakumbh in Delhi ostensibly for religious awareness and national integration.

