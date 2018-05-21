Delhi confidential: Spotlight elsewhere

Sharad Yadav was happy with the turn of events in Karnataka, but disappointed that his own show was relatively unnoticed. Sharad Yadav was happy with the turn of events in Karnataka, but disappointed that his own show was relatively unnoticed.

Spotlight Elsewhere

Guess who sufferred collateral damage due to the media focus on Karnataka? None other than Sharad Yadav, a strong advocate of opposition consolidation for defeating the BJP. Yadav had organised a big convention at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to mark the launch of his new party, Loktantrik Janata Dal, on May 18. With television cameras tracking key players, legislators, the Supreme Court and offices of parties in the national capital and Bengaluru, few seemed to remember that a new party was being born. Yadav was happy with the turn of events in Karnataka, but disappointed that his own show was relatively unnoticed.

Ripple Effects

The setback of not being able to form the government in Bengaluru has got BJP leaders watching its psychological impact on internal equations within the party. Everyone is wondering whether accountability will be fixed for the party’s embarrassment in Bengaluru. Also, party leaders are watching whether this setback will be used by regional leaders to flex their muscles at the local level. Everyone is watching who — Delhi or Jaipur — gets an upper hand in the choice of the new Rajasthan unit chief of the party. The issue has been hanging fire since before Karnataka elections. The party leadership announced two new state unit chiefs after polling ended in Karnataka, but the appointment for Rajasthan could not reach an amicable settlement.

Old Ties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu played the role of kingmaker in installing H D Deve Gowda as Prime Minister in 1996. So, protocol-wise Deve Gowda becomes senior to most of the regional leaders. Consequently, it is Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy who is calling up leaders personally, inviting them to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru. The issue of attending the swearing-in, in fact, came up for discussion among Naidu and his ministers, who all invoked his role in installing Gowda as PM to suggest that the Andhra Pradesh CM attend the swearing-in ceremony.

