Delhi confidential: Show Of Strength

The BJP seems to have decided to get top party leaders to accompany senior Gujarat leaders when they go to file their nominations. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accompanied Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday to file the nominations, while BJP president Amit Shah is likely to accompany the party’s state unit chief, Jitu Vaghani, when the latter goes to file the nomination papers in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

Commuting Woes

Given Delhi’s traffic, the presence of Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar was a casualty at an event in South Delhi, where an ambassadors’ club event was organised by a business chamber. Jaishankar, who was sandwiched between two important meetings in South Block, however addressed the gathering of retired and serving diplomats through a video-conferencing facility. He quipped, “The commute time between South Block and Siri Fort is not what it used to be, when we were younger.”

Rising Stock

He may have entered Congress barely a month ago but Alpesh Thakor has made a quick entry to the star league of Congress leaders for Gujarat. The party has included Thakor among its list of 40 star campaigners in Gujarat in its bid to dislodge the BJP government in the state. Thakor’s name figures in the list of campaigners that include the likes of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, among others. Technocrat Sam Pitroda is also one of the star campaigners, with the likes of Navjot Singh Siddhu, Raj Babbar and Nagma bringing up the celeb power.

