Delhi confidential: Addressing address

Loktantrik Janata Dal of Sharad Yadav, scheduled to be launched on May 18, may have to address the problem of finding a suitable address soon after its birth. Reason: the Delhi High Court, which is seized of Yadav’s petition against Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s order on his disqualification, is expected to give its verdict in a month or so. While the rulebook says the House Chairman’s order is final, the interim court order is also interesting: it declines Yadav’s prayer for a stay on the order and bars him from House sittings. But it allows him to draw salary and perquisites, as also to retain his bungalow. A byelection also has to be held within six months of vacation of the seat.

Positive points

The Centre may not see eye to eye with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on many issues but Niti Aayog is pushing for Delhi’s mohalla clinic model to be adopted for health and wellness centres. At a state level workshop on Wednesday, while stressing the need to think outside the box on 1,53 lakh centres that are to be set up, Aayog’s member (health) Dr Vinod Paul said the mohalla clinic model needs to be looked into. It has many positive points, he said, although there are some issues with them.

Representation row

The Catholic Church was represented by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry at the first meeting of the national committee for commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. The decision to include Alencherry has ruffled some feathers, and many in the Catholic Church leadership said the government should have included someone from the Latin Church, the most prominent individual church in the country. Alencherry belongs to the Syro-Malabar Church, and is not even an office-bearer of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, the apex decision-making body of the Catholic Church, they pointed out. Moreover, there is a case registered against Alencherry in connection with a series of controversial land deals in Kerala. Even the Supreme Court has observed that the charges are serious.

