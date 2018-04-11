Delhi Confidential: Rock And Role

Kailash Vijayvargiya Kailash Vijayvargiya

There’s a new attraction for party workers who come from different parts of the country to meet BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at his office in the new party headquarters. A photograph of the senior leader dressed like a rockstar playing a guitar, displayed prominently in the room, fails to amuse almost no one. The photo dates from the time Vijayvargiya dressed like a western musician and appeared on stage at the Bazar Battu event, held in Indore during the Holi celebrations in the city. And Vijayvargiya obviously enjoys the surprised looks on faces of the visitors when they learn that the photo is not that of the senior leader’s favourite rockstar, but that of Vijayvargiya himself.

Mr Punctual

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday took his audience by surprise when he apologised profusely for arriving late for a function — by one minute. Addressing a large number of students who had come for the 66th Rajya Sabha Day function, Naidu, who was unwell and had been hopping from one function to another all day, said that punctuality is an integral part of one’s character and persona, and one should maintain it.

Space Constraint

IIM-Bodhgaya is struggling to acquire land for its permanent campus in Bihar, even though the BJP is part of the state government. Apparently, the institute’s administration has written repeatedly to the Nitish Kumar-led government, requesting them to initiate the demarcation process and execute land mutation in IIM-Bodhgaya’s name. The requests have elicited no response. Frustrated with the delay, the institute’s chairman, Uday Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has approached the PMO and the HRD Ministry for a resolution

