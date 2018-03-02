Delhi confidential: Reaching Out

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia Vishwa Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia

International working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia on Thursday evening took to Twitter to reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted, “@narendramodi _in auspicious Holi, Brother. Happy Holi once again on Holi. Let us once more sit together and talk? It is Holi.” This came about a month after the VHP leader’s mysterious “disappearance” for a day — and subsequent resurfacing in an Ahmedabad park in a semi-conscious state. Togadia had then alleged that he had received a tip-off that he would be killed in a police encounter.

Festive Fervour

Holi was celebrated almost a week before the day of the colourful festival by members of the expatriate community in the capital. Many diplomats and their children played Holi with fervour in the American Embassy school over the weekend. The dress code was white, and the families were there in full strength armed with dry colours.

Membership Hurdle

Socialising for the Indian envoy in Islamabad has been faced with a hurdle of sorts. Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who went to Islamabad in December last year, has not yet been given a membership to one of the elite clubs in Pakistan’s capital — Islamabad Club — though he apparently applied within days of taking charge. Like the Gymkhana Club or IIC in Delhi, Islamabad Club is a networking haven where former bureaucrats and diplomats get together for coffee and conversation.

Salary Slip

Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal were in for a surprise on Wednesday when their accounts were credited with two months’ salary instead of one. The matter was raised with the Lok Sabha secretariat, which was told that an error by State Bank of India had caused the extra credit. The money was debited on Thursday.

