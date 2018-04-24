Delhi Confidential: Raising The Pitch

Ramdas Athawale Ramdas Athawale

While RPI(A) leader and Union MoS for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale did speak out against the Supreme Court order on SC and SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, his toned-down response, given to his position as an NDA ally, had come under severe criticism from Dalit groups, with one Dalit youth even holding out a black flag during the minister’s address in Gujarat recently. RPI(A), which did not participate in the all-India bandh called by different SC and ST groups to protest against the government earlier this month, has now decided to call for a mass agitation next month against the court order on the legislation and rising atrocities against Dalits in the country.

Pehle ‘Aap’, No ‘Tum’

The practice of using informal language while speaking to subordinates has found the attention of Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani. Lohani, who has given his mobile number to every railway employee, including trackmen and drivers, has received feedback that officers usually resort to the informal pronoun “tu” and “tum” in Hindi while speaking to lower-rung employees, which not everyone apparently likes. He has issued an official instruction to all general managers and department heads across India to only use the formal “aap” while addressing subordinates from now, however junior they may be. In his internal message he has called this “undignified behaviour” by seniors.

For Clean Slogan

As Rahul Gandhi spoke at the ‘Save the Constitution’ event at Talkatora Stadium, a lone voice close to the stage shouted “murdabaad” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul stopped his speech and told the person, “Aise mat boliye. Hum Congress party ke log hain, kisi ke liye murdabaad nahi karte (Don’t say that. We are Congress members, we don’t say murdabaad for anyone.)” He then continued his nearly 30-minute verbal attack on Modi and his government.

