Delhi confidential: Rahul Gandhi silent

Will he speak out at the first CWC meeting he would chair as party president on Friday? Party leaders are keenly watching.

Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, M Veerappa Moily and several top Congress leaders spoke after the 2G verdict came out on Thursday. But Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not make any comment publicly, although he is known to have spoken to Kanimozhi over phone. As he had distanced himself from some of the decisions of the former UPA government earlier, many in the Congress wondered if his silence on the issue, touted as the mother of all scams by the BJP, was a careful move to keep an arm’s length from the case. Will he speak out at the first CWC meeting he would chair as party president on Friday? Party leaders are keenly watching.

Date Change

The National Consumer Day is generally observed on December 24 every year. But the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution observed it on Thursday. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Minister of State C R Chaudhary attended the event at Vigyan Bhavan. Both said that as December 24 is a holiday (Sunday) and Christmas is on Monday, the annual event had to be organised earlier. December 22 (Friday) is a working day but the ministry decided to not celebrate National Consumer Day on that date. An official said that questions related to the ministry are listed in Parliament on Friday and the ministers will have to be in the House to answer them.

In Vajpayee’s Honour

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to mark former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 93rd birthday on December 25 differently. It has decided to release 93 prisoners lodged in different jails who have completed their term but are in jail because they were unable to pay the monetary penalty slapped on them. The decision comes a day after PM Narendra Modi fondly recalled the appreciation he once received from Vajpayee.

Call To CMs

As the government is preparing to bring the Bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has started calling up chief ministers to muster moral support for the move as the issue is a sensitive one. Some of the responses have been amusing. One CM said the state ruling party would like to stay away from giving its view. Another said the Chief Secretary would speak to the Home Minister. As Singh wondered how a Chief Secretary could be explained the situation by the Union Home Minister directly, the official came on line and apologetically said the CM could not understand the subject properly.

