Delhi Confidential: Caught snoozing

The Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is not yet aware of similar orders issued by those governments, costing the party a chance to take on the BJP. The Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is not yet aware of similar orders issued by those governments, costing the party a chance to take on the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi may be spending more time travelling to election-bound states, holding strategy meetings and attending street protests to revive his party’s fortunes, but some of the state units in BJP-ruled states seem to be in snooze mode. The Congress had on Monday flagged the orders by the BJP government in Chhattisgarh instructing police to strictly implement the March 20 Supreme Court order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but the party actually got wind of it after a good 10 days. Worse, the Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is not yet aware of similar orders issued by those governments, costing the party a chance to take on the BJP.

Flashback

The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago goes back to 30 May, 1845, when the first ship ‘Fatel Razack’ carrying 225 Indian indentured workers reached Trinidad, then a British colony. Their numbers increased with arrival of more ships from India. Descendants of those workers, now in their fifth generation, form nearly 42 per cent of the population. Indian envoy Biswadip Dey recently visited possibly the oldest living Indian-origin person, 104-year-old Mahadaye Padarat, at Spring village in Valsyn. Padarat told stories from her childhood and how the country had changed. Their conversation gave the Indian envoy an insight into the Indian community and the country, which has people of Indian origin in decision-making positions.

Publicity Plus

The Railway Ministry, it seems, can’t get enough of publicity. Already with a formidable PR team at its disposal, including the minister’s own people, the Railway Board’s professionals, and the Press Information Bureau unit working round the clock on public relations, the top ministry leadership has decided to add another director-level position to the mix. An Indian Railway Traffic Service officer was said to be brought in from Lucknow for the ministry’s media work. To old-timers in the ministry, this was similar to when Mamata Banerjee was in Rail Bhawan, when she had her own media manager, the PIB unit as well as a joint secretary-level officer especially looking after Bengali media.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App