Delhi Confidential: Simple Living

He may have lived in one of the most luxurious residences in the world but former President Pranab Mukherjee still believes in simple living. Whenever he travels to Kolkata, Mukherjee prefers to stay in his own flat, in Dhakuria area of south Kolkata, rather than a more elaborate government accommodation befitting his stature.

Boxer-Lifter Mix-Up

Amid a series of tweets congratulating the Commonwealth Games medallists on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handle mixed up boxer Satish Kumar and weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam. Identifying the 91-kg silver medallist boxer from UP as Tamil Nadu’s 77-kg gold medal-winning lifter Sivalingam, the tweet read: “Indian weightlifters are doing wonders for the sport and for the nation. Sathish Kumar Sivalingam’s Gold medal winning effort in the Commonwealth Games is yet another example of the prowess of our youth.” The tweet — which was further shared by the Boxing Federation of India’s account — was later deleted, and Satish Kumar was correctly identified in a subsequent tweet. Earlier, medallists at the recently concluded Games interacted with the Prime Minister at his official residence and later met President Ram Nath Kovind.

Thoughtful Gesture

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani flew to Chennai to be at the Integral Coach Factory for a day over the weekend. Instead of the usual schedule of reviews and inspections, however, this time it was to participate in the retirement function of a Group C employee who in the past had worked with Lohani as a Group D employee. Lohani also attended the retirement function of a railway gardener in the staff colony, as well as another lower-rung colleague in Nizamuddin railway station.

