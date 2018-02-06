Delhi Confidential: Praising Beauty

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, known to come up with impromptu catchphrases in every situation, lived up to his reputation when Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar came visiting on Monday. Chhillar, who has been advocating the cause of menstrual hygiene on behalf of a private manufacturer of biodegradable sanitary napkins, met Naidu to discuss the issue. Praising Chhillar’s efforts, Naidu said some people are beautiful, others dutiful, but a blend of ‘’beauty and duty makes one mighty”.

All Praise

The CPM central committee may have decided against any electoral alliance or understanding with the Congress, but it seems there is no bar on party leaders expressing their admiration for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. At a function to mark the first death anniversary of Indian Union Muslim League veteran E Ahamed, CPM Politburo member Mohammed Salim described Rahul as the “icon of resurgent Congress, and soon to be (of) resurgent India”, leaving many amused. Rahul was also in to humour the Left. After he called Ahamed an “institution”, when senior CPI leader D Raja’s turn came to speak, the Congress chief was heard saying, “another institution”.

With Sangh Support

Soon after IPS association in Uttar Pradesh dissociated itself from the act of Surya Kumar Shukla, Director-General of UP heading Home Guard (headquarters), after he stirred a controversy by taking a vow to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the senior IPS officer has received support from a senior RSS. The Sangh’s Awadh prant sanghchalak, Prabhu Narayan, has posted a message on Facebook in support of Shukla, who is due to retire from service in August: “Aise rashtrawadi adhikari ka baal banka nahi hona chahiye…. Surya Kumar Shukla tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain….. Ek nahi dus naukariyan chali jayen jhukna nahi (no harm should come to this patriotic officer. You fight on, we are with you. Don’t budge even if you lose ten jobs),” Narayan, himself a retired government employee, posted.

