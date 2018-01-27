Delhi Confidential: Big Test Coming

Praful Patel Praful Patel

Big Test Coming

Top Congress and NCP leaders, and other opposition leaders, took out a “Save the Constitution” march in Mumbai on Friday. But a test of opposition unity awaits both parties in Maharashtra soon — when by-elections are held for the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Nana Patole. Elected on a BJP ticket, Patole had quit and joined the Congress in December last year. In 2014, Patole had defeated NCP’s senior leader Praful Patel. The NCP, sources say, has already laid claim to the seat, arguing it is a traditional seat for the party and the only one it had been holding in Vidarbha region. Patole is also said to be keen on contesting despite his public assertions that he will contest only if Patel or Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in the fray.

Welcome Call

The first Republic day at-home function hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind saw a relaxation for guests at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The guests were allowed to carry their mobile phones to the function, offering them ample opportunities to capture images of the event. The clear weather added to their joy. Apart from President Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked around the cordon to greet the guests on the occasion.

Overworked

Overburdened with Hindi translation work, the official language department of the Union Home Ministry has asked ministries and departments to translate their documents in Hindi instead of merely forwarding the papers to it. With greater emphasis on Hindi language, the official language department is responsible for translating the Home Ministry’s papers into Hindi but officials there have expressed unhappiness over other departments and ministries forwarding their translation work. They say the ministries concerned should do the translation on their own.

