Delhi confidential: Playing safe

Playing safe

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will deliver the annual lecture of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Tuesday. The NCM has in the past had speakers such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2013 who, months before the Lok Sabha polls, had rubbished the “Modi wave” as “blower ki hawa” and constitutional expert Fali Nariman in 2014, who spoke of “Hinduism losing its benign phase”. The commission has since chosen to play safe. The lecture was delivered in 2016 by minorities minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and in 2015 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Morning jitters

Initial trends of the Assembly election results gave nervous moments to the BJP and ministers who were assigned to speak on the election results before the electronic media were not to be seen in the morning. The official reason is that the ministers were occupied with the Parliament session. When the party finally gained lead over the Congress in Gujarat, the atmosphere in the party headquarters was not as electric as it was in the case of victory in UP earlier this year. Those who came to celebrate disappeared fast. However, the party got into action by evening just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival to the headquarters. But it was party chief Amit Shah who seemed to have led the cheer confidently. At the press conference in the fully packed hall, Shah fielded all the questions — in fact when it was announced “last question” after a few were asked, Shah interrupted: “Why should this be the last question? Let everyone ask questions.”

Opposition leader question

With the Congress losing both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the focus is now on the Leader of the Opposition race. With almost all of its big leaders — Arjun Modhwadia, Shaktisinh Gohil, Siddharth Chimanbhai Patel and Tushar Chaudhary — having lost, the buzz is that young leader Paresh Dhanani could be the Leader of Opposition. Dhanani, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, is one of the working presidents of the Gujarat PCC. Same is the case in Himachal Pradesh. Veterans like Kaul Singh Thakur, G S Bali and Virbhadra Singh loyalist Sudhir Sharma have lost. Vidya Stokes did not contest. While PCC president Sukhinder Singh Sukhu and AICC general secretary Asha Kumari have won, the talk in the party is that Mukesh Agnihotri, who managed to win from Haroli, could be the next CLP leader.

