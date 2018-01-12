Delhi Confidential: Paying Tribute

Manmohan Singh. Manmohan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi may have remembered former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on Twitter on the latter’s death anniversary, but no one from the government or the ruling BJP turned up at Shastri’s memorial at Vijay Ghat in the national capital on Thursday to pay their tributes. The Congress representation was hardly much better. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the only top Congress leader to visit Vijay Ghat and pay respects to the former PM from the party. Praveen Davar, a former AICC secretary, was the only other Congress leader present. The remembrance function at Vijay Ghat is organised by the Delhi government, which was represented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but the absence of the bhajan troupe this time surprised many.

Long Line For Honour

The highest civilian awards, the Padma awards, to be announced on Republic Day is being keenly watched after the number of people nominated in 2017-18 rose to over 35,000. In comparison, only 18,000 nominations were received last year. Of them, 88 were given Padma Vibhusan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. a final decision will be taken by a committee chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha; more than 100 Padma awards are expected to be given this year.

Flurry Of Visitors

With Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expected to expand his Cabinet by the end of this month, leaders at the BJP headquarters in Delhi are having a tough time dealing with the flow of visitors from the hill state. Aspirants and their supporters approach every office-bearer present in the party office with a request to put in a word for them with the top leadership. The number of visitors is more because the government is also expected to fill vacant posts of heads of commissions and committees after the Makar Sankranti on January 14, when the ‘auspicious season’ begins.

