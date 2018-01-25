Delhi confidential: Not That Modi-ji!

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

A day after Prime Narendra Modi’s much-discussed speech at Davos, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday chose to clarify that his appreciation of the “Modi speech” was not a reference to the PM. Naidu was addressing a function of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, and the agency is headed by IPS officer Y C Modi, who had made opening remarks. Naidu began his address with “Modi-ji ka bhashan suna…” and quickly clarified, “Aapka Modi-ji ka… (your Modi-ji’s)”. In his quintessential style, Naidu also commented on Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present at the function. Naidu said although the two had worked together and had an excellent relationship, he cannot call Singh a friend since he is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, and would not want to be accused of being partial to Singh.

Theory of Receiving

Satyapal Singh may be facing criticism over his controversial comments challenging Darwin’s theory of evolution, but the Minister of State for HRD was entrusted with the task of receiving Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and his wife Tran Nguyen Thu for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit. Fellow Ministers of State V K Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were among others who received visiting leaders. They were greeted by performers from the Northeast.

No Cheers

While states have ensured that liquor is not yet in the ambit of GST, it doesn’t seem to be helping major liquor players extract a sweet deal for their cartels at the state level — at least seemingly in Uttar Pradesh. Representatives of liquor majors were learnt to have sought appointments with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some of his Cabinet ministers with “connection” to the party leadership in Delhi, ostensibly to get a favourable excise policy. However, the new excise policy finalised by the state government seems to have gone against the wishes of major liquor cartels in the state. The policy is aimed at breaking the monopoly of cartels that thrived in the state over last several years. By the way, neither Adityanath nor the “influential” Cabinet ministers granted audience to them when the policy was being finalised.

