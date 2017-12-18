Delhi confidential: Not taking chances

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Not taking Chances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to love electioneering. First, he canvassed extensively during the election to urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh. Then he canvassed for his party in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections. Now, he has moved to campaigning for by-elections in his state. Although by-polls are often considered an easy task for a ruling party and senior leaders avoid involving themselves in canvassing, Adityanath is not leaving any stone unturned. On Sunday, he campaigned for the BJP candidate in Sikandara assembly segment. He has reasons to be cautious. Only recently, the BJP lost a by-poll in a constituency closer to the Uttar Pradesh border in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, which is also ruled by the party. It was poor optics for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Gentle Reminder

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had, during his term as Urban Development Minister, suggested that a road in the national capital be named after social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. He had asked NDMC to initiate the process. But apparently no discussion has taken place yet on it. At a recent function, Naidu mentioned about it again, reminding that Guru is important for all. Wonder whether his proposal will see the light of the day now that he is in the non-partisan office of Vice-President. From the BJP side, the party may have to push for it as it has been in alliance with Bharath Dharma Jena Sena, the political party of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam.

Confident show

ASHOK GEHLOT was much in demand the other day when Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president. From former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy to Manipur’s Okram Ibobi Singh, many leaders were seen shaking hands with him. While many of them complimented him for the party’s spirited campaign in Gujarat, almost all of them were keen to know how the party would fare in the elections. The AICC general secretary in charge of Gujarat was all smiles and appeared confident.

Life After Polls

The progress on Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FDRI) Bill is likely to get a boost after the Gujarat assembly elections conclude on Monday. A joint parliamentary panel headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav has been scrutinising the legislation. However, Yadav, who is also BJP general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, has been busy with the elections since August. Although he tried his best to squeeze in time during his party work for this legislation, the joint committee is learnt to need more time to scrutinise the legislation. With Yadav getting free from his Gujarat responsibility on Monday, the financial sector hopes that the legislation will be processed soon for adoption by the next session of Parliament.

Set for results

Exit polls may have predicted a defeat for the Congress in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but the party is still hoping against hope. And preparations are on to face the day, whatever be the result. The communication department has lined up some three dozen spokespersons, who will be on television channels participating in election debates through the day. The party has also identified some two dozen rooms in the 24, Akbar Road AICC headquarters, which would be converted into studios for television channels for live coverage. It is to be seen how long the euphoria lasts.

