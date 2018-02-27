Delhi confidential: New Meaning

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday came out with a new meaning of GDP. Presenting Prime Minister Shram Awards, he said the occasion was a celebration of real GDP —Growth Driving People — from which another GDP flows —Great Dedicated Persons —who are felicitated with Shram Awards. These two GDPs, he said, are critical as they keep the wheels of the economy running for achieving the much talked about higher GDP — Gross Domestic Product.

Many Contenders

The Congress is not in a position to bag many seats in the forthcoming biennial elections to 58 Rajya Sabha seats, but hectic lobbying has nevertheless begun in the party. The Congress has the strength to win one out of the five Rajya Sabha seats that will be vacant in Madhya Pradesh. One gets to hear that former Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza is trying hard, so is state Congress chief Arun Yadav and senior leader Suresh Pachouri. What is interesting is that Pramod Tiwari, Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh who is retiring, is also eyeing the lone RS seat the Congress can win in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress does not have the numbers to win a seat in UP. The question is whether the party will renominate Satyavrat Chaturvedi, who is retiring from MP. And if not, whether it will give ticket to another Brahmin leader.

Changing Perception

Last Thursday, newspapers and TV channels went to town over Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement at a seminar about the Northeast. Rawat had spoken about ‘population inversion’, invoked the AIUDF’s growth in comparison with the BJP, used controversial Nazi phrase ‘Lebensraum’ to explain Bangladeshi immigration, spoken of scant clothing and horn-hats. Army Headquarters quickly spun into damage control mode. As a result, selected TV news channels started showing two videos of Army pounding Pakistani positions across the Line of Control. What had journalists piqued was that this footage used by them was part of 10 videos shown to some journalists in South Block a week earlier, but were not released for airing despite repeated requests as “it would give Pakistan a handle in the international forum”. The change in perceptions about “national interest” was puzzling.

