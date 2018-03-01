Delhi confidential: Mission State

Nagaland’s former chief minister Neiphiu Rio Nagaland’s former chief minister Neiphiu Rio

Having aligned firmly with the BJP, former Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio seems to have made up his mind to return to state politics full time. Ahead of the declaration of Nagaland poll results on Saturday, Rio on Wednesday quit his Lok Sabha membership. He has been elected to the state Assembly unopposed following withdrawal of candidature by his sole opponent. The former chief minister is seen to possess all that it takes to get to power in Nagaland — personal popularity and the muscle of the ruling party at the Centre.

Farm Resolution

Will the Congress come out with a resolution on agrarian crisis and lack of employment at the AICC plenary next month? It is a routine practice for the party to set up committees to draft resolutions in the run-up to AICC sessions. While the main drafting committee will be headed by former PM Manmohan Singh and includes 45 leaders, there are four sub-groups. Besides the regular ones on international affairs, economic affairs and political situation, there is one on agriculture, employment and poverty alleviation this time. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will head the agriculture and employment sub-group and its members include Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, former Food minister K V Thomas and former Rural Development minister Jairam Ramesh.

Science And Scepticism

The office of Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh could not make up its mind on the minister’s earlier views on Darwin’s theory — he had termed it “scientifically wrong” — and whether it was his personal opinion. A statement purportedly issued by Singh’s office after he spoke at the National Science Day celebrations on Wednesday sought to set the records straight about Singh’s outlook towards science. However, the statement was later withdrawn.

Healthy Contest

Even as it draws up the blueprint for the National Health Protection Scheme, the Union Health Ministry is making sure that citizens have a connect with the Ayushman Bharat brand name. The ministry has decided to crowdsource the logo for the new flagship health programme. The winning entry will get Rs 25,000.

