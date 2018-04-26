Delhi Confidential: Minister on poll duty

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express)

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar’s preoccupation with BJP’s election campaign Karnataka has kept him away from Shastri Bhawan. So there was a clamour among ministry officials, party workers and other politicians to get his attention and get their work done when the minister was in town on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Digivijaya Singh created a flutter when he walked into Shashtri Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon to call on Javadekar. Among others, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Satyanarayan Jatia also dropped in.

A Royal Dugout

It’s time for some luxury train travel for the Rajasthan Royals IPL team. Rajasthan Tourism is preparing to take the cricketers on a trip from Jaipur to Sawai Madhopur on the heritage ‘Palace on Wheels’ train. The paperwork required for the trip is being carried out at Rail Bhawan. For the Railways, it’s not just earnings but also some free branding exercise for the luxury heritage train.

Bowling A Doosra

Jagdish Rai Bhatia, Narendra Modi’s doppelganger who has copied the Prime Minister’s dressing style and even demeanor, including his gait, has always left BJP workers amused, excited and even shocked during election rallies with his striking resemblance with their star campaigner. A real estate businessman who has campaigned for BJP in the past, the man himself is excited about how he had stunned actor-turned-Lok Sabha MP Paresh Rawal. According to Bhatia, Rawal had spoken with him about a role in one of his films. Rawal himself is essaying the role of Modi in the PM’s biopic he is producing. Bhatia, who was at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, said Rawal had told him that he will make another movie and consider him for a role in that.

The Other Gender

The recent national outcry over sexual abuse of children has finally led the Women and Child Ministry to take cognisance of the fact that minor boys constitute nearly half of the victims. Responding to an almost year-old petition on change.org, asking for an in-depth study on male child sexual abuse, WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi Wednesday took to the website to state that NCPCR has recommended that they should extend the victim compensation scheme to minor boys as well.

