Delhi confidential: For The Masses

For The Masses

Popular among the parliamentarians for his speeches in Hindi, mixed with local words of eastern UP and Bihar, BJP MP from Madhubani Humkmdev Narayan Yadav received acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave his example to other party MPs, asking them to communicate with public in language and local dialect of their respective constituencies.

This happened during the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, after the government tabled the general Budget. According to a source, the Prime Minister in his address to the party MPs gave the example of Yadav and suggested that the way he effectively presents his opinions in his regional language, others too should do the same by communicating in their local dialect. Modi asked the MPs to make contents of the Budget popular among the masses in their local dialect instead of using heavy jargon.

Colour of the day

Some parliamentarians are particular about the colour of the dress they wear to Parliament — they coordinate it with the colour of the day. While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tries to follow it religiously, her ministerial colleague S S Ahluwalia matches it in his turban. On Thursday, when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget, there were at least 40 MPs who were dressed in various shades of yellow.

Downplayed

For the first time in years, the Finance Minister’s Budget speech downplayed MGNREGA. The allocation for the much popular rural job security scheme has always found a prominent mention in the annual Budget speech. The word MGNREGA was said as many as eight times in the 2017 Budget, which claimed it to be the “the highest ever allocation”. However, in the pre-election year, the Budget speech made a passing reference to the UPA’s flagship scheme only in terms of how it can be used to strengthen the infrastructure of rural agricultural markets.

