Delhi Confidential: Lost In Selfie Rush

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra

The Union Health Ministry has roped in actor Priyanka Chopra to talk about maternal and child health. The actor, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, is now also one of the Partnership for Maternal Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) champions. Appearing at a curtain-raiser event for PMNCH Partners’ Forum event in India on Wednesday, Chopra created quite a flutter. But in the rush to take selfies with a rather sporting Chopra, one wonders whether her message — “We need to give girls the same opportunities as boys if we want them to be healthy and successful” — actually got through.

All For Babasaheb

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the renovated 26-Alipur Road memorial in Delhi, B R Ambedkar’s last residence, on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, MoS for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale will install a life-size Ambedkar statue within his bungalow complex — 11-Safdarjung Road — on April 14. As an NDA ally, Athawale, the RPI(A) leader, had to take some of the ire for the Centre’s slow response to the Supreme Court’s order on the SC/ST Atrocities Act when a Dalit youth held up a black flag during his public meeting in Gujarat this week.

Race Begins

Who will be the next president of the Indian Youth Congress? Intense lobbying is on as the Congress prepares to make an appointment. A high-level panel appointed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi will interview more than 15 candidates on Friday and Saturday. Among those shortlisted, four are from Kerala: MLA V T Balram, former NSUI presidents Roji John and Hibi Eden, and Youth Congress general secretary and MLA Shafi Parambil. Among others shortlisted are former NSUI presidents Amrita Dhawan and Rohit Choudhary, Youth Congress national office-bearers Srinivas B V and Pratibha Raghuwanshi, and some state presidents from Rajasthan and Telangana.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App