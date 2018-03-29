Delhi Confidential: Party Time

Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan

Having been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha, it was time for Jaya Bachchan to treat her Samajwadi Party colleagues in Parliament for the trust reposed in her by the party. Bachchan hosted a sumptuous dinner for the party MPs at a restaurant in a five-star hotel on Tuesday. Though SP’s socialist patron Mulayam Singh Yadav did not join in, all other MPs did. Lok Sabha member Dimple Yadav, the wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended it with her children. Mulayam’s grand-nephew and Mainpuri MP Tejpratap Yadav joined the dinner with his wife. Also in attendance were the party’s newly elected MPs from Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Sending Feelers

Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agrawal may have jumped the Samajwadi Party ship after failing to secure renomination for the Upper House, but he remains concerned about the fate of his son. His SP MLA son Nitin Agrawal, who was a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, defied the party whip and voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls last week. Last heard, senior Agrawal was sending feelers to the SP leadership to expel his son from the party for defying the whip. A veteran lawmaker, senior Agrawal knows that expulsion from the party will make Nitin an unattached member of the state Assembly instead of losing his membership. The SP leadership has not yet taken a decision.

Weighty Matter

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Congress member Renuka Chowdhury, who was ending her term in the Upper House, to lose weight and make efforts to increase the weight of her party. Chowdhury said, “He (Naidu) knows me from many kilos before. Sir, many people worry about my weight but in this job, you need to throw your weight around,” To which Naidu replied, “My simple suggestion is, reduce your weight and make efforts to increase the weight of the party”, leading to laughter in the Upper House.

