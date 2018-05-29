Delhi Confidential: Interesting Moments

Sushma Swaraj had some interesting moments during the press conference to present her ministry’s achievements during her four-year tenure. Sushma Swaraj had some interesting moments during the press conference to present her ministry’s achievements during her four-year tenure.

A skillful orator, Sushma Swaraj had some interesting moments during the press conference to present her ministry’s achievements during her four-year tenure. Launching a coffee table book at the start, she held it above her head so photojournalists could get a good shot. At one point, attacking the Congress for its criticism that the PMO was running her ministry, she said “agar foreign policy nahi aati toh aapke prashno ka jawaab kaise deti? Lekin maanenge nahi woh.” At another moment, she mentioned how Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had shared a “soochi” (list) with Bangladesh. The similar-sounding “soochi” and “Suu Kyi” had many reporters giggling.

Appointment Angst

While the BJP leadership maintains that the party’s Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan was “elevated” with his appointment as Mizoram Governor, Rajasekharan did not appear so happy about it. According to sources, Rajasekharan did not want to leave active politics at this juncture. His appointment came two days before the party was to face a byelection, for which he had campaigned intensely. Even the RSS was not pleased about the timing of the appointment. However, it restrained a section of party workers, who wanted to take out protests. Rajasekharan was in Delhi Monday and said he would take oath Tuesday. He did not bother to deny reports of his unhappiness.

Different Views

While rolling out its ‘Uber movement’, which offers free anonymized data on traffic patterns, Uber got MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to be part of the launch on Monday. Even as the ministry’s priorities include promoting public transportation such as Bus Rapid Transport, and Puri has repeatedly blamed CM Arvind Kejriwal for not getting more buses to ply on Delhi’s roads, a report released by the taxi aggregator with Puri on the dais interestingly spoke of how dismantling the BRTS had a positive effect of reducing travel time along the corridor. On the sidelines of the event, when asked if he endorsed Uber’s view on BRTS, Puri was quick to state that the view was that of Uber and he was only interested in their efforts in supporting a data-led approach to urban mobility.

House To Guesthouse



Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be in Lucknow to hold a presser on the fourth anniversary of his government, will have to operate from the state guesthouse during his stay as he had to vacate the bungalow following the recent Supreme Court directives. The minister will be staying in Lucknow for a day and then head to Bhopal, where he will hold another press conference to list the achievements of his government.

