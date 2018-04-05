Delhi Confidential: Homing in on chores

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has launched a contest, ‘Meri Khoj’, inviting ideas for household hacks “to promote ways in which homemakers can speed up their day-to-day chores”. The ministry has decided that it wants to look into making life easier for homemakers and asked people to write in with their suggestions on simplifying cooking, gardening, home decor, and house-cleaning.

Caught in crossfire

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s fury against the BJP leadership for denying special category status to the state may also catch Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu unwittingly in the crossfire between the TDP and the BJP. Naidu’s media presentation Wednesday included three videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing crowds during poll campaigns in AP. He is shown promising special category status in two of the videos, and a state capital for AP better than even the national capital. Venkaiah is seen standing next to Modi in these videos, translating his speech to Telugu. Venkaiah, incidentally, was one of the biggest votaries of the state’s interests during his stint in the government.

Pic cropped out

The e-booklet on PM Modi’s visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum brought out by the Ministry of External Affairs has a section on Modi’s interaction with CEOs. But it does not have the picture of Modi with the CEOs, which included fugitive businessman Nirav Modi. His presence in the group photograph had created a furore, which the MEA had tried to downplay.

