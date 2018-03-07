Delhi Confidential: Haunted By Placards

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

After deciding on time allocation for various items of business, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday vent his heart out to leaders who are members of Rajya Sabha business advisory committee. He is learnt to have said in the closed-door meeting that he could not sleep last night, leaving his wife worried. Referring to placard-holding MPs disrupting House proceedings on Monday, Naidu said the development haunted him all night, and made an appeal to leaders to ensure placards are not carried into the House.

Dapper Dressing

White shirts and veshti have been the unwritten dress code for AIADMK’s MPs even during Delhi’s peak winter chill, but things seem to be changing now. It was difficult to recognise the party’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Navneethakrishnan as he turned up in grey pants on the opening day of the second part of the Budget Session. No one could dare violate the party’s dress code when former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party chief J Jayalalihthaa was around.

Pension Lesson

Justice J Chelameswar on Tuesday offered some lessons in legislative history to an NGO representative who has challenged the grant of pension to former MPs and their families. The Supreme Court senior judge said that the idea to amend the law to take away the requirement of five-year minimum tenure for an MP to be eligible for availing pension benefits came up after resignation of several MPs following the protest over the Bofors scandal. Many of these Parliamentarians had not completed five years, he pointed out.

Divine Touch

The jubilant BJP wanted a divine touch to the celebration of its victories in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. When MPs got together on Tuesday, the BJP Parliamentary Party office organised ‘prasad’ from Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Last year, laddoos were specially flown in from Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh to be distributed among party MPs after the BJP’s victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Manipur and Goa.

Group Invitation

Addressing party MPs at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited them to visit and spend time in the new party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Modi said the MPs should find “some time in their busy schedule” for him. He added that he was inviting all of them for dinner on Friday on behalf party president Amit Shah, who was in Shillong for the swearing-in of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Cabinet.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App